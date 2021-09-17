Hacked justice department says beneficiaries can expect payments soon

Child maintenance beneficiaries can expect payments to reflect in the next few days after most payments were made on Wednesday, the department of justice and constitutional development said on Friday.

The department said its MojaPay system had regained some functionality after a ransomware attack on its IT system last week.

In a statement on Friday, the department said it was not clear when all systems would be restored, but great progress had been made to restore critical services to the public.

“Focused support continues to be given to courts across the country to ensure that court proceedings are not negatively affected by the IT system challenges.

“The department’s IT team, working closely with IT co-ordinators and directors for court operations at the regional offices, has introduced standard operating procedures for manually operating the Court Recording Technology (CRT) systems to ensure that the safety of the court records is guaranteed,” the statement read.

All courts are expected to operate normally without any challenges related to the CRT systems while the Masters Offices around the country continue to use a manual process to provide bereaved families with assistance, in exceptional cases, where there is a need to access funds from the deceased’s bank account for burial costs.

However, the department said, no manual letters of executorship or authority would be issued during this crisis period.

