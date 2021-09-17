ANC tribute EC ANC hails late Hlengiwe Mkhize as gallant fighter for rights of women and children

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has hailed the party’s late NEC member Hlengiwe Mkhize as a resilient activist.

Mkhize, who was the deputy minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, died in the early hours of Thursday after a short illness.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said the party was saddened by Mkhize’s death.

He said the ANC NEC convener of deployees in the Eastern Cape had served both the party and the people of SA with integrity and unrelenting devotion.

“She has distinguished herself in many capacities and causes, from her contribution to our liberation to fighting for the equality of women in our country and the world.

“Prof Mkhize has left this mortal world, but her work and her legacy is all around us,” Ngcukayitobi said.

The party sent condolences to the Mkhize family, relatives, friends and colleagues in the government.

“We have lost a resilient activist, a gallant fighter for the rights of women and children, a fighter for justice and freedom,” Ngcukayitobi said.

HeraldLIVE