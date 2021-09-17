Alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu grilled over niece's death

Murder-accused Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu faced a test of her testimony in court on Friday as the state accused her of lying about her late niece's medical condition.

Ndlovu, a former police constable, is accused of a string of crimes including allegedly killing six people, and plotting to kill seven others, to cash in on insurance policy claims.

The state started cross examining Ndlovu on Friday.

She was first questioned about the death of her cousin, Witness Madala Homu. The state then pressed her on the circumstances surrounding the death of her niece, Zanele Motha, who died on June 15 2016.

Motha was found severely injured on the side of a road in Kempton Park. She was declared dead on arrival when she was admitted to the Arwyp Medical Centre.

Ndlovu told the court Motha had lived with her for a month before she died.