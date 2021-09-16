Zuma 'walking, talking, breathing & laughing' as he prepares for hospital release

“He is walking, talking, breathing and laughing.”

This is how Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi described the former president's demeanour while awaiting his release from hospital.

Zuma was admitted to a military hospital for medical treatment in August, shortly after he began serving his 15-month jail term at Estcourt Correctional Centre for contempt of court.

His undisclosed illness saw him granted medical parole by the department of correctional services and he will complete the rest of his sentence in a “system of community corrections”.

Speaking on Jacaranda FM on Wednesday, Manyi said Zuma is “unwell” but remains positive.

He said while in hospital Zuma is “putting on a brave face”.

“He’s a good man so when he sees people, he smiles like a typical grandfather that in the face of adversity must still put on a brave face,” said Manyi.

“But the man is not 100% well and the exact nature and all of those things, as you know, we cannot divulge. But he’s walking, he’s talking, he’s breathing, he’s laughing.”