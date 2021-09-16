News

WATCH | E-hailer beaten, forcefully removed from car in Cape Road

By Herald Reporter - 16 September 2021

On Wednesday, an e-hailing driver became the latest victim when he was pulled out of his vehicle and assaulted at the BP Garage in Cape Road.

He is not the first to be subjected to such violence.

In the Weekend Post this Saturday, we bring you the stories of e-hailing drivers, desperate to make an honest living.

Instead, these men and women are fearing for their lives.

Every time they take to the roads, they find themselves constantly looking over their shoulders, fearful of becoming the next victim in the raging turf wars with men believed to be taxi operators.

HeraldLIVE

ALSO READ

Urgent intervention needed to stop attacks on e-hailing taxis

It has been weeks of threats, assault and intimidation as e-hailer drivers come under attack from those in the minibus taxi industry, and still there ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Now moms and babies caught up in taxi war

A heavily pregnant woman and two mothers with babies are the latest to be caught up in the ongoing intimidation of Nelson Mandela Bay e-hailing ...
News
2 days ago

Two arrested for hijacking e-hailing driver

Two men have been arrested for the hijacking of an e-hailing driver in Sidwell on Sunday afternoon.
News
3 days ago

Greenacres beefs up security in wake of taxi war

Greenacres Shopping Centre has ramped up security at the mall and warned that legal action will be taken against those who endanger the safety of ...
News
6 days ago

Public pulled into ugly taxi war

Mounting tension between minibus taxi operators and e-hailing drivers in Nelson Mandela Bay spilt over to the public on Tuesday as a motorist was ...
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann: September 8

Simmering tensions between minibus taxi operators and e-hailing drivers in Nelson Mandela Bay have reached boiling point as they fight over turfs ...
Multimedia
1 week ago
