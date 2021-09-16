WATCH | E-hailer beaten, forcefully removed from car in Cape Road

On Wednesday, an e-hailing driver became the latest victim when he was pulled out of his vehicle and assaulted at the BP Garage in Cape Road.

He is not the first to be subjected to such violence.

In the Weekend Post this Saturday, we bring you the stories of e-hailing drivers, desperate to make an honest living.

Instead, these men and women are fearing for their lives.

Every time they take to the roads, they find themselves constantly looking over their shoulders, fearful of becoming the next victim in the raging turf wars with men believed to be taxi operators.

