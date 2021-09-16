Truck overturns after pedestrian hit on N2

A case of reckless and negligent driving is under investigation after a pedestrian was knocked over on the N2 freeway in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

According to the police, the man had run across the road at about 8.45am, near Continental Tyres, when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said it was believed he had sustained serious injuries.

“Details of the victim are unknown at this stage. Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving.”

Naidu said about 10m before the accident scene, a truck carrying crushed stones also overturned, causing further traffic delays.

She said the driver of a bakkie had stopped about 9am to assist the pedestrian, but the truck, travelling closely behind, was unable to brake in time and tried to swerve to avoid hitting the bakkie.

“The truck was carrying crushed stones. However, no-one was injured in this incident.

