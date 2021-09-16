Testimony of Rosemary Ndlovu's mother contradicts crucial evidence by the alleged killer cop

This contradicted the evidence that Ndlovu had given just a day earlier when she was on the stand.

Ndlovu told the court that she had seen Mashego in Bushbuckridge and the pair had met at a shopping complex near a taxi rank.

She alleged that after this meeting, she had travelled back to Clayville in Johannesburg where she lived, while Mashego told her that he was also heading to Johannesburg because he planned to submit CVs at the OR Tambo International Airport. They parted ways once in Johannesburg because, according to Mashego, he was going to be staying with his friends.

A day later, however, she was called by Mashego, saying he needed money to go back home, Ndlovu alleged. She told the court he said he was uncomfortable at his friends’ place.

“I received a call from him from a number I didn’t know. He told me he was in Vusimuzi section [in Thembisa] at his friends' place. He told me he needed to go back to Bushbuckridge and he had no money. He said where he was, he was not safe. I asked him if he knew where Esangweni section is. If not, he should ask around. I told him to go there and wait for me there,” said Ndlovu.

They met.

“We took a taxi that dropped us off at Germiston. Because it was during the day, almost afternoon, I thought we would not be able to find a taxi to Bushbuckridge in Thembisa, but even late in the evening one could find taxis to Bush from Germiston,” she said.

Together, they travelled first to Germiston, but there, Ndlovu said, they failed to get a taxi to Bushbuckridge. They then headed to Benoni from where they hiked back to Bushbuckridge.

She claimed they arrived there at around 9 or 10pm.

Their ride had dropped them off in an area known as Dwarsloop at the Engen garage.

“Before we parted ways, I asked him, since it was late, where would he sleep. He said I should not worry as he was familiar with the place. I suggested he come to New Forest (where Ndlovu’s mother lived) but he said no, he would sleep at his paternal grandmother’s home),” said Ndlovu.

But, despite being a short distance from her own home, Ndlovu said it was not her plan to go to her mother’s place.