State still to decide whether to proceed with jockey’s rape case

Outstanding statements, ongoing consultations and the decision whether to continue with the prosecution of a man accused of the rape and sexual assault of his stepdaughter were some of the reasons given for requesting a postponement in the matter.



On Thursday, the man, a 40-year-old jockey at the Fairview racecourse, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court for his case to be postponed to October 6 for further investigations...