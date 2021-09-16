Nelson Mandela Bay dams now at 12.34% capacity
Nelson Mandela Bay’s supply dams remain at a low level of 12.34% combined.
According to latest measurements issued by the municipality, the Kouga Dam, the largest supplying the Bay, sits at 6,960Ml. This is only 5.53% of the dam’s capacity.
Churchill has 6,381Ml (18.11%) of water available, while Impofu has 18,008Ml (17.03%) and Groendal 2,466Ml (21.19%).
Residents are encouraged to continue saving water and report leaks on 0800-205-050.
For tips on how to save water, visit the municipal website.
