Nelson Mandela Bay attorney Shaun Masimla struck from roll

Gqeberha attorney Andrew Shaun Masimla has been struck from the roll of attorneys for allegedly stealing most of a hefty Road Accident Fund (RAF) payout meant for a client who lost the use of both legs in a horror car accident.



Masimla had been an attorney for almost two decades when he was interdicted from practising in 2018, after the disabled man and his wife, who takes care of him, complained to the Legal Practices Council (LPC) that Masimla had paid them out only a fraction of their R3.5m RAF award. ...