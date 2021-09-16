More than 2,000 active Covid-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay

Active Covid-19 infections in Nelson Mandela Bay have climbed to the 2,000 mark.

A total of 207 new cases were recorded on Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics issued by the municipality, Kariega has the highest number of infections in one area - 221.

To date, the metro has recorded 3,998 Covid-19-related deaths, while 86,318 people have recovered from the virus.

Nationally, 4,667 new infections were recorded on Wednesday, pushing the total number of active cases to 83,434.

Of these, 8,705 are in the Eastern Cape.

SA has administered more than 15m vaccines so far.

HeraldLIVE