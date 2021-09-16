Matric pupils will be ready despite earlier start to finals, Nelson Mandela Bay principals say

Senior certificate exams brought forward to October 27 to avoid clash with November 1 local elections

Despite matric pupils being thrown yet another curveball on an already hard road through high school, Nelson Mandela Bay principals believe they will be ready for the final examinations in October.



The basic education department announced on Wednesday that the national senior certificate examinations would start earlier than initially scheduled to accommodate the local government elections...