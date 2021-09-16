Grootkloof’s big little nursery

Northern areas education centre unveils new green lung project

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s environmental education unit unveiled its Grootkloof vegetable seedling nursery, flagged its school sustainable gardening programme and celebrated World Arbor Month on Wednesday.



The unveiling of the little nursery was part of a fun morning aimed at encouraging schools to make use of the Grootkloof Education Centre, located in the greater Van Der Kemps Kloof Nature Reserve, an oasis of peace and natural beauty in the Bay’s northern areas...