Body of man found along Addo road

Gqeberha police are seeking assistance in identifying a man found dead in the bushes along the Addo road on Wednesday night and tracing his next of kin.

The police were alerted about 8.15pm.

He was wearing several layers of clothing and was about 35 years old.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man had no visible injuries.

Anyone who can assist should contact SAPS Swartkops, Detective-Constable Rostan Tiervlei on 082-442-1683, Crime Stop 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE