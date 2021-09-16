5 stories about alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu you need to read

Former police constable Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu appeared in the high court in Palm Ridge, Gauteng, this week to give testimony in her murder trial.

Ndlovu has been accused of a string of crimes, including killing six people to cash in on life insurance policies.

She is also accused of allegedly trying to kill other family members, including her sister and her five children, her mother and her niece.

The former police officer is also facing charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Here are five must-read stories on the case:

Alleged killing spree

Ndlovu's alleged killing spree took place from 2012 to 2018. She allegedly murdered six people and allegedly received almost R1.4m in insurance claim payouts.

She worked at the Thembisa police station at the time of her alleged killings and arrest.

She faces 20 charges including murder, fraud, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit murder.