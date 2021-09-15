When it rains, it pours at Kariega court

Frustrated prosecutors and court personnel at the Kariega Magistrate’s Court had to go with the flow on Tuesday when they arrived at work to find that large parts of the building had been flooded.



Rainwater had gushed into the building following steady downpours on Monday night, causing water to well up in hallways, offices, some courtrooms and one of the women’s bathrooms...