When it rains, it pours at Kariega court
Frustrated prosecutors and court personnel at the Kariega Magistrate’s Court had to go with the flow on Tuesday when they arrived at work to find that large parts of the building had been flooded.
Rainwater had gushed into the building following steady downpours on Monday night, causing water to well up in hallways, offices, some courtrooms and one of the women’s bathrooms...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.