SA doctors say admitting errors without fear of blame is key to improving patient safety — survey

Nine in ten SA doctors believe healthcare professionals must be able to admit errors, apologise and learn from mistakes without fear of blame, regulatory action or criminal charges in the event of an adverse incident with a patient.

This is according to a survey of 590 doctors conducted by the Medical Protection Society (MPS), which represents 30,000 healthcare professionals in SA.

On Wednesday the society said the survey results bring into sharp focus the need for government to aid a shift to a more open and learning culture in healthcare in which healthcare professionals are supported to discuss and learn from mistakes, and patients are subsequently better protected and better informed.

The organisation said fear of blame, regulatory action or even criminal charges after an adverse incident are a barrier to open disclosure “which must be broken down”.

Dr Graham Howarth, head of MPS medical services Africa, said: “Doctors want to do their very best for patients, but medicine is not an exact science.

“Day in and day out doctors make complex decisions, often in fast moving or pressured circumstances. This means complications and errors can sometimes arise.

“If an error does occur, the practice of open disclosure should mean the patient or their family is told, usually by the treating clinician, and receives a sincere apology and full explanation. This process also enables lessons to be learnt to avoid a reoccurrence.

“Additionally, patients are better informed about their care.