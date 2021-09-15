Nine reasons why your R350 Covid-19 social relief of distress grant may be declined

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has listed several reasons why applications for the R350 social relief of distress grant may be declined by the agency.

This comes after more than 3.7-million applications were declined for August.

During his national address on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said out of the 13-million applications, 8.3-million were approved and payments have started to recipients.

He said the reasons applications have been declined were “mainly because applicants have other identified sources of income or are registered for assistance with Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).”

Applicants who have been declined have 30 days to appeal for reconsideration.

Here are nine reasons why your grant application may be declined, according to Sassa:

Alternative income source identified

This means Sassa has identified the applicant has an income flow of more than R595 per month.

Sassa monitors your bank account cash flows. Receiving funds regularly through an e-wallet account or cash send will be identified as an alternative income source.