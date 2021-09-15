Nelson Mandela Bay residents open hearts and wallets to rabies victim’s mom

A grieving mother may not have a photograph of her little boy to remind her of their happy times together, but a group of good Samaritans have made sure he will get the dignified send-off he deserves.



In addition, one Gqeberha resident, so moved by the loss of nine-year-old Owam Bhuti to canine rabies, has donated a cellphone to his mother, Ntomboxolo Bhuti, so that she can at least capture future memories. ...