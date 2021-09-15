Nelson Mandela Bay records 218 new Covid infections

Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded 218 new Covid-19 cases.

According to the latest statistics from the municipality, the city now has 1,911 active cases, of which 208 are in Kariega — a leading hotspot.

The Bay has seen 86,249 recoveries while 3,998 people have died from Covid-19 related complications since 2020.

Meanwhile, 285,690 vaccines have been administered in the city.

Of this total, 204,671 people have been fully vaccinated, which represents 23.7% of the eligible population in the Bay.

