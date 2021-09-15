Motorists give traffic fine payments the middle finger

Almost R200m outstanding for last three financial years

A meagre R32,550 — that is all the Eastern Cape department of transport has been able to collect for traffic fines issued across the province, with almost R200m still outstanding for the past three financial years.



The department’s plan to retrieve the money is to conduct outstanding warrant roadblocks once a week at each station in the province, along with beefing up with automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) inspections for buses at least twice a month...