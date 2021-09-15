Hawks seek Veeplaas man linked to police station robbery
The Hawks in the Eastern Cape are appealing for help in locating a suspect believed to be linked to a police station robbery.
It is alleged that on July 16 at 3am, police found an R5 rifle in a vehicle which was abandoned by a group of suspects after they discovered they were being tailed.
Further investigations revealed the rifle had been stolen during an armed robbery at the Moyeni police station in Peddie in December.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Nqwenelo Thabata, 40.
Efforts to trace him have been fruitless.
His last known address was Veeplaas in Gqeberha.
A warrant for his arrest has been issued.
Anyone with the information about Thabata’s whereabouts should contact Warrant Officer Wiseman Mavundla on 082-778-0412.
Any information received will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.
HeraldLIVE
