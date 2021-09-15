News

Hawks seek Veeplaas man linked to police station robbery

By Herald Reporter - 15 September 2021
Nqwenelo Thabata, 40, is wanted by police. His last known address was in Veeplaas
WANTED: Nqwenelo Thabata, 40, is wanted by police. His last known address was in Veeplaas
Image: Supplied

The Hawks in the Eastern Cape are appealing for help in locating a suspect believed to be linked to a police station robbery.

It is alleged that on July 16 at 3am, police found an R5 rifle in a vehicle which was abandoned by a group of su­spects after they discovered they were being tailed.

Further investigat­ions revealed the rifle had been stolen during an arm­ed robbery at the Moyeni police station in Peddie in December.

The driver of the ve­hicle was identified as Nqwenelo Thabata, 40­.

Efforts to trace him have been fruitless.

His last known address was Veeplaas in Gqeberha. 

A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Anyone with the information about Thabata’s whereabouts should contact Warrant Officer Wiseman Mavundla on 082​-778-0412.

Any information received will be treated with the strictest confiden­tiality.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

International Coffee Day with Mastertons Coffee & The Herald - 1 October 2021
Silver Snow Promo

Most Read