Flights expected to resume at Plettenberg Bay airport in October
Just over a month after commercial flights were grounded over safety non-compliance, the Plettenberg Bay Airport is expected to be up and running again in October.
This comes as some of the problems red-flagged by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) when it downgraded the popular airport “to below the minimum category required for flights to operate into the airport” in August have been addressed...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.