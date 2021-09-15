News

Flights expected to resume at Plettenberg Bay airport in October

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 15 September 2021

Just over a month after commercial flights were grounded over safety non-compliance, the Plettenberg Bay Airport is expected to be up and running again in October.

This comes as some of the problems red-flagged by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) when it downgraded the popular airport “to below the minimum category required for   flights to operate into the airport” in August have been addressed...

