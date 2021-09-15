Disadvantaged children treated to slap-up meal prepared by bigwigs

In a bid to inspire them to dream beyond their circumstances and get a “taste of the Bay”, acting mayor Luxolo Namette on Tuesday treated children from two local charities to a lunch at the Boardwalk Hotel.



Namette and economic development, tourism and agriculture political boss Siyasanga Sijadu personally prepared and served the food alongside Emfuleni resorts chair Bongi Siwisa and economic development acting executive director Wandisile Makwabe. ..