Commuter discovers discarded foetus in Durban taxi rank bin

The police are conducting an investigation into the dumping of a foetus in a rubbish bin at a taxi rank in central Durban on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele told TimesLIVE that an inquest docket had been open at Durban Central police station.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” she said.

Kyle van Reenen, spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, said paramedics were flagged down by members of the public just after midday in the Warwick Avenue area.

“A commuter made a grizzly discovery while waiting for his taxi at the Phoenix taxi rank.

“Paramedics were taken to a bin where they were shown the lifeless body of a foetus wrapped in a rubbish bag and discarded in the bin.

“The scene was cordoned off and handed over to the SA Police Service,” he said.

TimesLIVE