News

Bayland residents vow to fight high court eviction order

PREMIUM
Yolanda Palezweni Politics Reporter 15 September 2021

 

Defiant residents of the Bayland informal settlement have vowed to remain on the land they occupy illegally despite an eviction order by the high court in Gqeberha...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

International Coffee Day with Mastertons Coffee & The Herald - 1 October 2021
Silver Snow Promo

Most Read