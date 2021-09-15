Alleged killer cop's behaviour in court shocks Mzansi

Alleged killer cop Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s newly found “celebrity” status at the high court sitting in Palm Ridge has been met with mixed reactions online.

On Tuesday, the former constable put on a show for the media ahead of her appearance.

In videos shared online, she was seen placing her hands on her hips, throwing peace signs, fanning herself and asking whether they were satisfied with the images they were capturing of her.

She was even heard telling the media she put on makeup for them.

“Who knew Rosemary Ndlovu would one day be a celebrity,” she joked in XiTsonga when addressing the court interpreter.

“I woke up early to put on makeup for you,” Ndlovu joked to reporters.