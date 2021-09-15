Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu breaks down over boyfriend's death
For the first time since she took the stand in her own defence, murder accused and former policewoman Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu broke down and cried when she was due to testify about one of the six murders she is accused of committing.
Ndlovu’s emotional breakdown compelled judge Ramarumo Monama to briefly adjourn the matter for the accused to collect herself in the high court in Johannesburg sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.
Ndlovu, 43, took to the stand for the first time on Tuesday in the matter in which she is accused of murdering her sister, nieces, nephews and her boyfriend Maurice Mabasa.
When her lawyer led her through her testimony on Wednesday in connection with Mabasa’s murder, Ndlovu, who had appeared calm throughout her testimony, cracked and cried.
The court heard the couple had been cohabiting at the time of Mabasa’s murder and that they had been together for four years.
Ndlovu told the court that on October 14 2015 Mabasa, who worked as a security officer at the US Embassy in Pretoria, had failed to arrive at their home in the morning after working a night shift.
She said she tried to call him on two of his cellphones but both phones were off. “I grew worried and called his brother, Justice Mabasa, who said he had not heard from him but would try to get into contact with him,” said Ndlovu.
Ndlovu said she called Mabasa’s employer to find out whether he was at work but she was told that he had knocked off.
“I then went to Olifantsfontein police station where I wanted to report him missing. While in the trauma room, a police officer came to me and asked me what the problem was. The officer then told me that they had discovered the body of a man in the morning in the precinct. The police had found cards on him which identified him as Maurice Mabasa.”
Mabasa was found dumped in Olifantsfontein with more than 80 stab wounds.
Earlier, Ndlovu testified about the death of her sister Audrey Ndlovu, who was found poisoned and strangled in her rented room in Thembisa. She also testified about the death of her cousin Witness Madala Homu, who was found dead with head injuries, and her niece, Zanele Motha, who died in June 2016 after claims that she was attacked on the streets of Kempton Park.
Her nephew Mayeni Mashaba was found murdered in Olifantsfontein with major head injuries while Brilliant Mashego, Audrey’s son, was found murdered at a marketplace in Bushbuckridge.
Ndlovu’s alleged killing spree came to an end in March 2018 when she was arrested for ordering the murders of her mother, Maria Mushwana, and sister, Joyce Ndlovu, and Joyce's five children.
The trial continues.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.