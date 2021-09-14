Ugly standoff between North End residents and shack dwellers

Tensions run high around Leyland Road after shack fire at former schoolground

A decade of frustration boiled over on the streets of North End on Monday when residents and illegal shack dwellers living at a former schoolground nearby hurled insults at each other and almost came to blows over a fire that destroyed two shacks.



For more than 10 years, North End residents have been trying to get their unwanted neighbours evicted from the former site of Kumbalani High School, which was demolished after it caught alight soon after the 2010 Fifa World Cup. ..