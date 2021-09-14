Public works warns of scam

The department of public works and infrastructure said it has become aware of fraudsters calling clients and stakeholders, pretending to be department personnel, asking for donations.

The department said in a statement on Tuesday that the new scam was no different to the one where fraudsters pretended to be department employees and promised prospective bidders and existing suppliers tenders in exchange for money.

“The department would like to warn all stakeholders, service providers or clients of the department that the department does not sell any tenders nor request any donations from clients,” the statement said.

The public is therefore advised to contact the department directly to authenticate any document.

To validate the authenticity of any tender, the public is urged to liaise with the head of supply chain management, Mzuxolile Hlazo, on 040-602-4669 or alternatively the switchboard: 040-602-4000.

HeraldLIVE