Ipid probes death of Northern Cape man allegedly shot in the buttocks by police officer

A Northern Cape man died after he was allegedly shot in the buttocks by a police officer who alleged she came under attack by the knife-wielding suspect.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), which is probing the incident, the constable and her colleague were conducting routine patrols in Port Nolloth on Sunday when they received a complaint about a fight in the vicinity.

Ipid spokesperson Grace Langa said the officers proceeded to the scene where they found a 24-year-old man with a knife in his hand, a wound on his head and his face covered in blood.

“He approached the police van on the passenger side where the police officer was seated.

“She rolled down her window and asked the suspect what happened to him.

“It is alleged the suspect threatened to stab someone pointing at a certain house. He suddenly turned around and ran to the house he had pointed at earlier.

“The suspect allegedly ran to the gate of the house and discovered that it was locked.”

Langa said the man turned his attention to the police officer and allegedly threatened to stab her.

She said the other police officer attempted to stop the man, while the female officer ordered him to drop the knife.

“The suspect advanced to the officer and the police officer walked backwards and kept on warning the suspect to stop and to drop the knife.

“The suspect allegedly ignored the female police officer's verbal warnings.”

Langa said the man's family and community members also tried to intervene but without success.

“The female police officer tripped over a sand heap behind her while walking backwards and landed on her back.

“The suspect then approached her with the knife in a stabbing motion while she was on the ground. He grabbed her firearm with his one hand while holding the knife in a stabbing position.”

Langa said the officer allegedly pulled the trigger of the gun “in an attempt to ward off the imminent attack on her”.

“The bullet struck the suspect on his left buttock. He turned around and walked a few metres away and collapsed.

“An ambulance was called and the suspect was transported to hospital for medical treatment.

“He died a few minutes after arriving at the hospital. The police officer did not sustain any injuries. She opened a case of assault GBH against the suspect.”

Langa said Ipid is investigating a case of death as a result of police action.

TimesLIVE