'Her death represents the justice system’s failure to protect': Mashaba calls for justice for Babita Deokaran

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says whistle-blowers on corruption must be protected, encouraged and rewarded for the risk they take.

Mashaba made the remark on Monday outside the Johannesburg magistrate’s court where he called for justice for slain Gauteng health manager Babita Deokaran.

Deokaran was a key witness and whistle-blower in various investigations into fraud and corruption, most notably tenders linked to Covid-19 and PPE.

She was killed outside her Johannesburg home last month.

The six men accused of her murder - Phakamani Hadebe, Zita Hadebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Phakanyiswa Dladla - appeared at the magistrate’s court, where their bail application was postponed until October 1 and October 5.