Collaborative effort to boost school safety

As part of a social responsibility initiative by the SA Police Service aimed at bettering pupils’ lives and their environment, various stakeholders came together to visit Masiphathisane Senior School in Motherwell on Tuesday.

A number of items were also donated as part of the initiative.

In addition, a cash voucher was handed over to a non-government organisation that had played a critical role in development within the community.

The initiative also addressed various crime-related issues, including bullying, substance abuse and the use of dangerous weapons.

Brigadier Thobela Mjali, who represented SAPS senior management, pledged full support of the partnership initiative to ensure school safety.

“With this kind of partnership, we can fight criminal activities at school and maintain a positive learning environment.

“We view this collaboration as an effective tool to shape a better future for our children,” Mjali said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Michelle Matroos said representatives from the department of basic education applauded the collective efforts to maintain school safety.

Public Service Association provincial manager Madoda Maxhakana said he was excited to witness a collaborative effort by different stakeholders in ensuring a healthy learning environment.

Matroos said the multidisciplinary programme was expected to continue at different schools in Nelson Mandela Bay until Thursday.

HeraldLIVE