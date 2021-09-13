Pay riot-related claimants 30% upfront, public loss adjuster advises Sasria

Public loss adjuster Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) is recommending to state-owned insurer SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) that it urgently pay riot-related claimants 30% of their insured sum upfront.

ICA said this would assist cash-strapped businesses to get back on their feet as quickly as possible, and prevent looming retrenchments.

ICA is acting for a number of claimants who constitute the largest volume of claims submitted to Sasria after the recent riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Mike Gaines, chairperson of ICA, said claimants were living in limbo, they were desperate for cash to pay staff, restart their businesses, replenish stock and repair damaged premises.

“We know from our experience with the Covid-19 business interruption claims that these interim payments made by insurers were a lifesaver for many businesses while they waited for the complex and lengthy claims settlement business to proceed.

“It’s going to be the same for these riot-related claims,” Gaines said.