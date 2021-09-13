Nelson Mandela Metro records 687 new Covid-19 cases

Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded 687 new Covid-19 cases.

This is according to the latest statistics by the municipality, which show that the metro now has 1,878 active cases.

Kariega is the metro’s leading hotspot with 174 active cases, while 54 are in unknown locations.

To date, 3,983 people have died while 85,833 have recovered from Covid-19 since the pandemic hit the metro.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Sunday evening that 3,961 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2,858,195.

This increase represented a 11% positivity rate.

A further 126 Covid-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the total fatalities to 84,877 to date.

HeraldLIVE