Nelson Mandela Metro looking to harvest coastal springs

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s water team is set to visit several sites along the Gqeberha coast next week to plan the drilling of new boreholes for drinking water.

Existing municipal boreholes in the area have been used for irrigation, but as part of its efforts to counter the drought, the metro is continuing its search for fresh potable supplies.

The plan shines a light on the fascinating phenomenon of Gqeberha’s coastal springs which pop up in various spots through the old CBD and west along the beachfront.

One of the spots is beneath historic Newspaper House on Baakens Street, where a pump works 24 hours a day every day to push water out from under the building and into the nearby stormwater drain.

Another is in Lower Valley Road where even in the driest weather water seeps down from a spring on the high ground just up from the Tramways Building.

A culvert channels most of the flow down to the Baakens River, but the road at that point is almost always wet where excess water has fanned across it.

Geologist Dr Marc Goedhart said on Thursday the water was probably derived from as far inland as the Theescombe area on Gqeberha’s western rim.

“Rainwater infiltrates the dune sands there and percolates down to the underlying quartzite bedrock. Then, over a period of a few centuries, it seeps eastward towards the coast both at the interface of the bedrock and within fractures in the rock.

“At the coast the seawater, which is denser than freshwater, wedges into the aquifer and pushes this incoming seep up to the surface.

“The seawater wedge is like a chisel and the shavings from the chisel are the freshwater springs which occur in the area.”

Goedhart said the Gqeberha coastal spring phenomenon was constrained by both the distribution of the inland seepage and the fractures in the quartzite underlay.

“In this case, the bedrock stretches from Mount Road to Cape Recife and it’s in that area where you will see these little springs popping up.

“We know that historically crews from ships used to collect water from a couple of them in the lower Baakens River Valley.”

However, he said circumstances had changed, making further harvesting not so straight forward.

“We now have a city overlaying this resource.

“There could be various pathogens in it now that would reduce its immediate availability as drinking water.

“Our ageing infrastructure and the resulting sewage leaks are a big problem in this regard.

“If we could get all this infrastructure ship shape and get our city clean then it might be feasible to look at harvesting this water.

“Individual land owners can apply to extract it in the meanwhile, but my advice is have it tested before you connect up.”