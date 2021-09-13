Lucky Montana says state capture is 'ideology of the ruling elite' aimed at blocking radical change

While the state capture commission is hard at work compiling its report after three years of oral hearings, former Prasa boss Lucky Montana continues with his spirited offensive to discredit the inquiry, saying it has been chasing shadows.

Montana fired his latest salvo on Sunday evening when he dismissed the “state capture” phenomenon as nothing more than an “ideology for the ruling elite bourgeoisie”.

According to him, the idea of state capture was also premised on mistaking irregular expenditure to mean public funds were stolen. To this end, it was little wonder that not many state capture-accused public officials and politicians had managed to evade prosecution.

Montana was speaking during a marathon Twitter Space session, where he laid out his journey in public service up until his messy exit when he was Prasa CEO.

Montana has been fingered by several witnesses who appeared at the state capture inquiry oral hearings as among those who allegedly enabled rampant corruption and state capture to set in at Prasa.