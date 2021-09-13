Fatal accident not my fault, says Bhanga

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga says he was not in the wrong for the car accident that killed two people in August.

Bhanga spoke to the Bay DA caucus on Sunday night during a virtual meeting, where councillors were not allowed to ask any questions.

According to several DA members, who did not want to be named, Bhanga did not reveal why he was out so late on August 28.

Instead, he told them his reason was legitimate and that answers to the many questions surrounding the accident would come out during the police and party’s investigations.

His reason for not divulging where and why he was travelling on the Uitenhage Road after the 10pm curfew was that a legal process had started.

Sandile Ronald Sicolo was travelling with Nonzwakazi Maho in an Audi when the collision with the mayor’s Mercedes-Benz occurred just before 11.30pm at the intersection of St Leonard’s Drive and Uitenhage Road.

Cousins Sicolo, 39, and Maho, 44, died at the scene.

Bhanga was admitted to Netcare Greenacres Hospital, where he underwent surgery the next day for internal bleeding.

He told the caucus he was still recovering and that if he had caused the accident he would not have addressed them, according to one insider.

“He described the accident as very sad and said that while he did not break any bones his stomach was severely damaged,” an insider said.

Bhanga told the caucus his family had already visited the relatives of one of the deceased.

He said the second family would be visited this week.

“He told us that his life was saved by God and that he would have to reflect on what happened for a long time,” another councillor said.

“He is deeply hurt by what happened.”

Bhanga, the DA mayoral candidate, urged the caucus to concentrate on the campaign for the municipal elections on November 1.

“He was not fazed about what is happening in the northern areas with all the smaller parties.

“He believes that while they are bickering, the DA is on the ground gathering voters.”

Gqeberha’s northern areas are expected to be fiercely contested, with parties like GOOD, the Patriotic Alliance and the Northern Alliance mainly focusing campaigns in the area.

Bhanga also addressed The Herald’s sister publication, the Weekend Post’s article that revealed dissent was creeping into the DA’s ranks with a handful of councillor candidates furious over the order of the proportional representatives (PR) list given to the IEC.

Another DA member said: “He read those people that complained to the media the riot act.

“He warned them not to be confused by their ambition and that making such utterances would not be tolerated.”

DA provincial chair Andrew Whitfield also did not allow any questions.

“We were told from the outset we could not ask questions,” a third insider said.

“Bhanga said everything is with the police. He brought nothing new to the table.

“Everything we know about the accident is what’s been reported in The Herald and Weekend Post.

“He said he’s recovering and will co-operate with the authorities.”

The party member said no-one was interested in speaking about the accident any more.

“There’s a commandeering style in the DA at the moment and when the leadership says don’t speak on certain items then you don’t.

“The purpose of the Zoom was just to let us know he’s back.

“He seems to be back to his normal self,” the insider said.

Another DA councillor said Sunday’s meeting was more about getting Bhanga’s campaign back on track and to “tell us it’s back to business”.

“We haven’t been made privy to the reasons why he was out that night.

“He said it forms part of the SAPS investigation and as soon as he can, he’ll let us know.”

DA leader John Steenhuisen, who met Bhanga on Thursday shortly after he was discharged from hospital, said the reason he had been out so late was “legitimate in terms of the Covid-19 regulations”.

“I wanted to visit him to check on his health and wellbeing after the accident and to establish his side of the story,” Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen would not divulge the reason Bhanga had given for being out after the curfew.

HeraldLIVE