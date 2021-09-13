Cyril Ramaphosa says vaccine passports are coming, but some are not impressed

Vaccine passports and the easing of lockdown restrictions under level 2 have scores talking on social media.

On Sunday night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the easing of several restrictions, including the curfew, size of gatherings and sales of alcohol. He said the country will move to alert level 2 lockdown with effect from Monday.

As SA intensifies its Covid-19 vaccination programme, Ramaphosa said the health department is considering implementing vaccine passports to be shown when entering certain events and venues.

“We will also be providing further information on an approach for vaccine passports which can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events so people are able to demonstrate they’ve been vaccinated.