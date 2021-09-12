News

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm

The president is expected to announce relief for the hospitality trade in easing of lockdown measures

By Kgothatso Madisa - 12 September 2021
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet.

Ramaphosa was expected to announce relief for the hospitality trade by further easing some lockdown measures, The Sunday Times reports.

