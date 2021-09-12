President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm
The president is expected to announce relief for the hospitality trade in easing of lockdown measures
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm on Sunday on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and the cabinet.
Ramaphosa was expected to announce relief for the hospitality trade by further easing some lockdown measures, The Sunday Times reports.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.