Man beats woman to death with hammer, hangs himself

A woman was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in KwaDwesi at the weekend, apparently by a man who then hanged himself.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident had taken place at about 7pm on Saturday in Mpongolo Street in the Joe Slovo area.

“It is alleged that the woman and the suspect had an argument, and he attacked her with a hammer,” she said.

“She sustained serious facial injuries and died at the scene.

“It is further alleged that after the attack the suspect hanged himself.

“A suicide note was found. He was identified as Xolisa Gcwekana, 32.

“Detectives are investigating a case of murder.”

She said the woman’s identity was not known.

Anyone who can assist in identifying her can contact KwaDwesi detectives on 082-442-0964.

