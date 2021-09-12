KZN security officer kills six, including five-year-old son

A security officer based in Mooi River in KwaZulu-Natal killed six people, including his five-year-old son, when he went on a shooting spree on Saturday.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa said the man first killed and set alight his colleague before fleeing in his company vehicle.

“He then shot his five-year-old son, a 34-year-old female relative and her five-year-old son and a 13-year-old relative in Mooi River. He proceeded from there and shot his girlfriend, who was critically injured.”

Langa said the man then approached another security officer, who he suspected was having an affair with his girlfriend, and shot him dead.

Members of the Greytown task team were alerted and made their way to the man's homestead.

“The suspect was spotted and a shoot-out occurred between the suspect and members. The suspect died as a result of shooting,” Langa said.

