Western Cape focused on emerging from third wave

The Western Cape has set its sights on September 18, as the date by which the province would have emerged from the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Premier Alan Winde said if indicators were correct, then as of Saturday next week, the disaster declaration status should be lifted.

Winde, together with the provincial health department’s general, specialist and emergency services chair, Dr Saadiq Kariem, was updating the public on the province’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While the number of [positive] cases are decreasing, I am encouraged by the vaccination numbers that are rising,” Winde said.

“Three waves in, with all the learning that has taken place in our country, in our province we have shown that we have a world-class response and our systems give us the opportunity to manage the disease.

“We should be able to do that across our country.”

Meanwhile, Kariem said that all the indicators including the death rate, hospital admissions and number of positive cases were on a downward trend.

“We are off the peak of the third wave but we remain in the third wave.

“Nationally, only Gauteng and Limpopo have technically left the third wave,” he said.

“Admissions have decreased, with an average of 215 admissions on a daily basis and also the deaths are averaging 65 [a day].

“The province will only exit the third wave once we reach a daily caseload of [about] 530 cases a day.”

Earlier this week, Western Cape health department spokesperson Nadia Ferreira said the Garden Route had 823 positive cases per 100,000 population — the highest in the province.

“All subdistricts have decreased, except for Bitou, which increased slightly, and Kannaland, which remains unchanged.

“Most of the new Bitou cases are from the private sector,” she said.

Ferreira said the George Regional Hospital had experienced a decrease in pressure in its wards and the critical care unit.

Harry Comay Hospital was also less busy.

“There are seven patients in the two wards. Most district hospitals are also experiencing decreased pressure,” she said.

