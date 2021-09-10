WATCH LIVE | Joe Phaahla gives update on Covid-19 response and vaccine rollout plan
Health minister Joe Phaahla is on Friday giving an update on government's Covid-19 response strategy and the vaccine rollout plan.
On Thursday the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that SA had recorded 6,270 new Covid-19 cases and 175 deaths.
This, the institute said, pointed to a “sustained downward trend” in the latest coronavirus surge countrywide.
In total, there have been 2,843,042 cases and 84,327 fatalities recorded to date in SA.
Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (1,479), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1,223), the Eastern Cape (1,117), Gauteng (596) and the Free State (588).
The country has administered 14,367,151 vaccines.
TimesLIVE