She’s ready to bake up a storm

Bay’s Shaazia Soomar going up against 11 other contestants in new season of ‘The Taste Master SA’

As a new season of popular cooking reality show The Taste Master SA premiers on Friday, a Gqeberha-born bridal makeup artist is determined to prove that a face beat is not all she can bake.



Shaazia Soomar, 22, will show off her kitchen baking skills against 11 other contestants in the new edition of The Taste Master SA: The Baking Edition...