Police, clients and partners responsible for most rapes of sex workers - study

A Cape Town sex worker, Sisipho, has lost count of how many times she has been robbed of her earnings or assaulted by her clients.

The 25-year-old mother of one, who has worked as a street-based sex worker for the past three years, admits that not a day passes by without her thinking that she might be raped.

“I think about the possibility of rape all the time, but what can I do? I have to earn money to put food on the table for myself, my child and my mother.

“Rape has happened so many times to other women that I work with. A friend of mine was recently raped and murdered, and that left us so heartbroken and scared. I’ve been robbed and beaten by the very same clients, who give me money only to take it back violently afterwards. Most of the time you have no choice but to give them the money or risk being raped or arrested by the police,” she said.

According to a new study by the South African Medical Research Council (MRC), female sex workers in Sisipho’s position remain the most vulnerable to rape, which is often perpetrated by intimate partners and the police.

The study, which was done by the MRC and Wits University researchers with the assistance of sex workers, found that almost 60% of sex workers had been raped in the past year either by clients, police or other men.

Researchers also found that about 70% of sex workers had experienced physical violence in the past year while 23% had been gang-raped. Of more than 3,000 sex workers surveyed almost 50% were raped by clients, 30% had been raped by other men and 32% were raped by their intimate partners. The police were responsible for about 14% of rapes. In two of the 12 sex worker sites that were surveyed in 2019 over a third (37.5%) were rapes that were allegedly by the police, and in another site nearly two thirds or 60.4% were attributed to the police.

Rape by an intimate partner was associated with food insecurity, childhood trauma, post traumatic stress disorder, depression, homelessness, alcohol and drug use, having entered sex work as a child and been in sex work for longer. To deepen an understanding of the risk factors for rape among sex workers, MRC’s lead researcher Prof Rachel Jewkes and colleagues worked through sex worker outreach services at sites where sex was sold, including the streets, beaches, brothels and taverns. Research assistants were themselves sex workers — an approach which enabled access to sex workers who are often difficult to reach and engage due to sex work being illegal in SA.

“It was more empowering for participants and reduced research-related risks,” she noted.