Paterson pupils kept busy with online activities

Though many high school pupils still attend school on a rotational basis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a group of grade 8 pupils at Paterson High School in Schauderville has kept busy almost every day of the week with online activities, live lessons and coding sessions.



Pupils have been hard at work during the week thanks to Woodridge College and Jendamark, which have embarked on an initiative to provide an online tutoring programme for 30 grade 8 pupils at Paterson...