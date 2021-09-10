NICD says SA showing 'sustained downward trend' in Covid-19 cases
There were 6,270 new Covid-19 cases and 175 deaths recorded, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday.
There were 6,270 new Covid-19 cases and 175 deaths recorded, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Thursday.
This, the institute said, pointed to a “sustained downward trend” in the current coronavirus surge countrywide.
In total, there have been 2,843,042 cases and 84,327 fatalities recorded to date.
Of the new cases, the most were in the Western Cape (1,479), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1,223), the Eastern Cape (1,117), Gauteng (596) and the Free State (588).
The NICD reported that there was also an increase in 304 hospital admissions, taking the total number of people now admitted to 11,027.
TimesLIVE