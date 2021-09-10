Food poverty line now at R624: Stats SA

The food poverty line increased to R624 in April this year, up from R585 the previous year, Statistics SA (Stats SA) said in its release of the National Poverty Lines 2021.

This amount per person per month, also known as the extreme poverty line, is the amount an individual will need to afford the minimum required daily energy intake.

Apart from the food poverty line, there are two other inflation-adjusted national poverty lines.

The lower-bound poverty line, of R890 per person per month in April 2021 (up from R840 in April 2020), refers to the food poverty line plus the average amount derived from non-food items of households whose total expenditure is equal to the food poverty line.

The upper-bound poverty line refers to the food poverty line plus the average amount derived from non-food items of households whose food expenditure is equal to the food poverty line.

The upper-bound poverty line in April 2021 price was R1,335 per person per month, up from R1,268 in April 2020.