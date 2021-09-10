'Filthy' East London creche closed after two babies die

When DispatchLIVE visited the crèche on Monday and Tuesday it was business as usual.

About 20 children younger than five were playing in the crèche house, which has no playground.

When contacted for comment, the owner confirmed the “incidents” and that the crèche took care of 30 children.

She would not comment on the registration status of the crèche or what had happened.

“This is a difficult time for us but I will tell you everything once I receive the autopsy reports from the police,” she said.

Ezam’s grieving father, Khanya Makhabane said: “This is painful because the woman [owner] is not telling us what happened before my baby was taken to hospital, and why she didn’t call an ambulance.

“She didn’t tell us that there was another child of almost the same age who died at almost the same time. We won’t rest until we get answers.”

His wife, Millie, said: “I’m devastated. I find it difficult to move on because on the day the babies died, the crèche was still open as if nothing had happened.

“The woman never bothered to call us about the news, instead, we were called by a doctor at the hospital.

“On arrival, the doctor told us the baby was already dead when she arrived at the hospital.

“He asked us if the child looked sick that morning and I said no, because she was in good spirits when we left her there.”

The Ndongeni family buried their baby in Lusikisiki on Monday.